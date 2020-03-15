Particl Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,927.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Particl has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $5,927.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00006758 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001373 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,566,893 coins and its circulating supply is 8,958,218 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

