PayCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $10,782.76 and approximately $12.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayCoin has traded down 60.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000218 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

