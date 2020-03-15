Pinkcoin Price Down 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $423,463.29 and approximately $874.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00872653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00025797 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,486,508 coins and its circulating supply is 416,226,072 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

