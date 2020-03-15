Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,248.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $37,248.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

