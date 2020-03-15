PlayFuel Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00006694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $177.31 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.04264937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004116 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

