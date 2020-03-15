Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, UEX, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00672784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,275,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, UEX, IDEX, Koinex, DDEX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

