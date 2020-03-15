Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,558. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,665,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,935,000 after buying an additional 349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

