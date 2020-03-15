PostCoin (POST) Achieves Market Cap of $12,558.72

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,558.72 and approximately $6.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006503 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.