Power Ledger (POWR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.27 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and $3.16 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112127 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,828,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Huobi, Radar Relay, TDAX, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Upbit, Kucoin, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.