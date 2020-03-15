Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Primerica comprises 2.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Primerica worth $553,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after buying an additional 112,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 292.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 138.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 19.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $98.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

