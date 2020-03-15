Profile Utility Token One Day Volume Reaches $5,641.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $57,318.15 and approximately $5,641.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00036575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00103427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.18 or 1.00079102 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00082968 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000907 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

