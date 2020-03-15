Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 12,042 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Home Bancshares worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOMB opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.