Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 173,682 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 778.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,419,000. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139,407 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at $413,077,056.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,520,404 shares of company stock worth $414,173,189 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

