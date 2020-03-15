Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Flowserve worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 471,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

