Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.02% of Turning Point Brands worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 309,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE TPB opened at $18.95 on Friday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $336.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

