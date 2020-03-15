Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 428,221 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $800.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

