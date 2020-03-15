Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,967 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 68,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $155.08 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $141.00 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.83.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

