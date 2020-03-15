Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 36,390 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $54.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.61. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.