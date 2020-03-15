Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 55,534 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of PC Connection worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

