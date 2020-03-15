Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Penske Automotive Group worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

