Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,718,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 672.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 252,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

