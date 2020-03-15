Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hertz Global worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTZ shares. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

HTZ opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

