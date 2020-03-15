Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 1,229.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Spotify’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

