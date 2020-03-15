Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,089 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $115.72 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

