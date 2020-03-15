Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $812.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

