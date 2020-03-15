Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 639,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,447,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

