Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after acquiring an additional 594,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,498,000 after buying an additional 249,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,918,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,118,000 after buying an additional 196,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

