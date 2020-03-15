Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.19% of Simulations Plus worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $492.43 million, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

