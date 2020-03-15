Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.23 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1,244.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

