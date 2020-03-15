Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Independent Bank Group worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.