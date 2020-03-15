Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of JinkoSolar worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,120,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 123,511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $17.41 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $783.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.