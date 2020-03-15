Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Delphi Technologies worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $142,600,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLPH opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $910.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLPH. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

