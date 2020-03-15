Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

