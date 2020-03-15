Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 47,868 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bottomline Technologies worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of EPAY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.07 and a beta of 1.21. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.