Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

