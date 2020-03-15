Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,369 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 19,467.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $420.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.04. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $313.49 and a one year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

