Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,729 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WEX worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEX by 119.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WEX by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at $408,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WEX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.65 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59. WEX Inc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $239.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.06.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.