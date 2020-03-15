Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 195,687 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,687 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.25% of United Natural Foods worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

UNFI stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. United Natural Foods Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

