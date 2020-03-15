Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 23,941 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $890.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFS. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.