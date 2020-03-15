Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 24,256 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

