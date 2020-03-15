Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 29,057 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Steven Madden worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $27.77 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

