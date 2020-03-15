Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 31,200 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 356,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 137,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

