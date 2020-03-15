Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,761 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,761 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

