Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,578 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Strategic Education worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.85. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $122.08 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.