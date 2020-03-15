Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,029 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Renasant worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Renasant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

