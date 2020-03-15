PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE PSB traded up $13.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $122.03 and a 52 week high of $192.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

