Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Update

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 144,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.60. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%.

PCYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

