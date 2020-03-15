Qbao Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $302,822.53 and approximately $2,817.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000123 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.