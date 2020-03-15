Qbic (QBIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a market cap of $1,405.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

