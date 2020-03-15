QCash (QC) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. QCash has a market capitalization of $42.35 million and $256.26 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.